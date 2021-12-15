 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bazaar update: Dec. 16-22

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

DEC. 18

Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; to benefit The Salvation Army; five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5. — The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Anderson — Debra Ann, 66, of Longview, died Dec. 7 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Oregon. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at …

Death Notices

Bullis — Roger E., 80, of Columbia City, Oregon, died Dec. 5 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green…

Death Notice

Fillpot — Donald James, 84, of Kelso, died Dec. 4 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers.

Death Notices

Cothren — Mary Bernice, 77, of Cathlamet, died Dec. 8 at home. Dowling Funeral Home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News