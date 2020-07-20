October 9,1933—July 15, 2020
Yvonne Fisher (Ball) Rau passed away on July 15th, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Riverside, California surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 9,1933 to Toley (Moore) and James C. Fisher in Monroe, Louisiana.
Yvonne was proud to have been an honors student during her years in school and graduated with a BS degree in Education from NE Louisiana State University.
She met her first husband Dayton F. Ball, while working together in Monroe, LA and they married on April, 8th 1955.
In 1963 they moved to Longview, Washington where they raised their three children before his passing in 1989.
Yvonne worked for several years as a teacher for the Longview and Kelso High schools and at LCC teaching business classes. She was a member of Longview Community Church, Lydia Circle, Fig Twig and several RV groups.
She became a Snowbird in 1993 and loved being on the road in her motor home, traveling all over the country and wintered in Sun City West, Arizona. She met her second husband, Donald C. Rau, at an RV Rally in Washington DC and they were married on January 25th, 1997 in Longview, Washington.
They were happy traveling partners for almost 12 years until his passing in December 2008.
Yvonne is survived by her three children, Kathy Cianci, Linda Stuart (Mark), and Dayton Ball (LauraLee). Grandchildren Diana Thomas (Damian), Andrea Cianci (Michael), Brandon Stuart, Megan Franco (Matt) & Mason Titus. Great Grandchildren, Daylyn, Dylan, & Devyn Thomas. Ginjer and Lucie Dekarz. Carter and (soon to arrive) Emily Franco.
She is also survived by her three younger siblings, Clay Crawford, LeeAnn Coleman and Buddy Fisher.
At her request there will be a private family inurnment service at a later date at Longview Memorial Park.
