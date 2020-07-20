× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 9,1933—July 15, 2020

Yvonne Fisher (Ball) Rau passed away on July 15th, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Riverside, California surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 9,1933 to Toley (Moore) and James C. Fisher in Monroe, Louisiana.

Yvonne was proud to have been an honors student during her years in school and graduated with a BS degree in Education from NE Louisiana State University.

She met her first husband Dayton F. Ball, while working together in Monroe, LA and they married on April, 8th 1955.

In 1963 they moved to Longview, Washington where they raised their three children before his passing in 1989.

Yvonne worked for several years as a teacher for the Longview and Kelso High schools and at LCC teaching business classes. She was a member of Longview Community Church, Lydia Circle, Fig Twig and several RV groups.

She became a Snowbird in 1993 and loved being on the road in her motor home, traveling all over the country and wintered in Sun City West, Arizona. She met her second husband, Donald C. Rau, at an RV Rally in Washington DC and they were married on January 25th, 1997 in Longview, Washington.