April 9, 1932 — February 26, 2021
Wilma White, 88, of Rainier, Ore., passed away February 26, 2021. Wilma was born in Newberg, Ore., to J.D. and Vivian Wehrley on April 9, 1932. She attended McMinnville High School where she met and married the love of her life, Harold White Jr.
She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and The Order of Eastern Star, Wabanag Chapter.
She is survived by her children Janis Allen, Julie Reno and Jeffrey White; sons-in-law Homer Allen and Rocky Reno; grandchildren Rocky Lee Reno, Jaimee Leigh Reno, Ashley Singer, Courtney White and Wyatt Allen; and great-grandchildren; Mila and Lily Singer.
A service will be held at Macy’s Funeral Home, McMinnville, Oregon, on Saturday, March 13, at 2:00 p.m. Adam Wehrley and Robert White Jr. will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice (1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632) or to The Order of Eastern Star scholarship fund for Clatskanie athletes.
To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
