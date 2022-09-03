 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilma "Penny" Louise Lightfoot

Nov. 13, 1942 — June 21, 2022

Wilma Louise (known by all as Penny) Lightfoot passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on June 21, 2022. See https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituary-listings for her full obituary.

