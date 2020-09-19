Wilma "Joan" Hackenberg Linn

Joan Linn died peacefully at OHSU on February 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Joan was born in Portland, Oregon on August 8, 1935 to Joe and Wilma Hackenberg of Rainier, Oregon. She grew up on the family homestead, where she did not always care for the endless farm chores, but quickly became an excellent cook and trusted leader to her troop of five younger brothers and sisters. Farm life was hard; cute outfits were scarce and had to be shared with her three sisters Carol, Ruth and Ina. Luckily for all concerned, Joan was stunning and vivacious, with an ample supply of admirers.

After graduating from Rainier High School in 1953, Joan married a handsome admirer, Carroll Linn, on April 2, 1955. They moved to Forest Grove where they raised their three children, Gary, Gordon and Laurel. Joan and Carroll were active business owners and community members for many years in Forest Grove. They owned and operated Linn’s Farm and Garden, and Joan used her well-honed kitchen and sibling-bossing skills to ensure generations of Forest Grove students at Harvey Clarke Elementary, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Forest Grove High had delicious and nutritious lunches. She was a devoted volunteer, and was generous with her time. She had a particular interest in students with access and functional needs. Joan was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a treasured friend to many. Carroll died in 1990, and Joan retired from the school district in 1992.