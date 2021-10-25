Wilma Joan Bottorff

In 1965, they moved to Woodland where they lived until 1973. During her time in Woodland, she went to take swimming lessons at the age of 40 at the YMCA. She ended up volunteering in the rehabilitation class doing water therapy. She became so good at this that she was called upon to give speeches presenting the therapy class to other organizations. She did this amazing volunteer job for 40-plus years.

Wilma was a true lady in how she carried herself, related to others and always had an open door for those who needed a hand. She, also, was faithful in taking her three children to church every Sunday and later took her grandkids to church with her. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grands were the highlight and joy of her life.

At around 60 when Elwin retired, she became a world traveler, going to Europe, China, Japan and Holland (her heritage). She was so proud of her Dutch heritage and had a bumper sticker that read — (if it ain’t Dutch it ain’t much) to prove it. She also was known in later years to say, “They don’t know how tough this old Dutch lady can be.”