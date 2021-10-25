April 16, 1931 — Oct. 13, 2021
Wilma Joan Bottorff passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 90. Wilma was born in the Dutch community of Orange City, Iowa, on April 16, 1931. She joined her sister, Arloa; and three brothers, Cliff, Jerry and Donald. She faced many challenges growing up and was the sole caregiver for two years for her mother who had cancer, until the age of 18 when her mother passed.
During this time, she graduated from high school and had a part-time job. She soon moved to Sioux City, Iowa, and took a job as a stenographer and bookkeeper at Standard Office Supply. She met Elwin while out with friends at the USO club. He proposed on Valentine’s Day and they were married on March 2, 1951. Wilma continued to work until 1953 when their first child, JoEllen was born. About a year later, they decided to move out to the west coast to California. Their second child, Randi Sue was born in 1955, and Jeffrey Lynn came along four years later in 1959.
They eventually moved to the Oregon coast where Wilma was on a bowling league. Her days were filled with raising a family and she was happy in the housewife roll. She was an excellent cook and an amazing seamstress. Making meals always with homemade bread, and there was always an extra person at the table and in her home. She sewed all her own clothes and later graduated to sewing leather bags and jackets.
In 1965, they moved to Woodland where they lived until 1973. During her time in Woodland, she went to take swimming lessons at the age of 40 at the YMCA. She ended up volunteering in the rehabilitation class doing water therapy. She became so good at this that she was called upon to give speeches presenting the therapy class to other organizations. She did this amazing volunteer job for 40-plus years.
Wilma was a true lady in how she carried herself, related to others and always had an open door for those who needed a hand. She, also, was faithful in taking her three children to church every Sunday and later took her grandkids to church with her. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grands were the highlight and joy of her life.
At around 60 when Elwin retired, she became a world traveler, going to Europe, China, Japan and Holland (her heritage). She was so proud of her Dutch heritage and had a bumper sticker that read — (if it ain’t Dutch it ain’t much) to prove it. She also was known in later years to say, “They don’t know how tough this old Dutch lady can be.”
In the later years, she settled down to a simpler routine, canning, duality walks with her friend Helen, playing Yahtzee with the grandkids and weekly trips to the casino on senior day. The holidays were always special occasions with “Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma,” especially Christmas. The house was decorated from top to bottom with presents for everyone there and an abundance of food.
At age 80, Wilma started declining in health and at age 87, her and Elwin moved to Canterbury Inn Assisted Living.
She left a legacy for all her family and has touched so many lives of those she loved. The words from a granddaughter’s card to her.
Arrangements are by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.
