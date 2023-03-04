Dec. 25, 1929—Feb. 28, 2023

Willis Vernon Johnson was born December 25, 1929 in Arkansas, he died February 28, 2023. Parents were Willis T. and Lula Mae (Edwards) Johnson. Siblings were Marjorie Marie, William Marvin, Juanita Faye, Wilma Gaye and Joyce Mae. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

Vernon graduated from R.A. Long High School 1948. He excelled in Agriculture, taught by Harold Gilkey. He married Margie Travis in 1947. They had three children, Gary Vernon Johnson, Larry Duane Johnson and Kathleen Diane Johnson. Margie died in 1983, Kathleen in 2003 and Gary in 2020.

At age 14 Vernon was horse logging with his dad and brother. They later moved the sawmill to a 2,300 acre ranch in Humboldt Co. California. Vernon moved his family back to Longview in 1960. He worked at Weyerhaeuser until his retirement. Vern coached Babe Ruth Baseball and served on the Board of Directors for the Employees Pulp & Paper Credit Union.

Over the years Vernon purchased timberland in Cowlitz County, Lewis County and King County. In his retirement years he worked with Peter Mahnke and grandson Jared, logging and putting in roads with his D4 Cat. When logging his tree farms, he replanted thousands of trees, now growing for the next generation. He was as a Notary Public, served as president of Cowlitz County Forestry & Stella Historical Society, also Sexton of Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Vernon married JoJo ( White) Peppers in 1984 adding her four children Mike Peppers, Steve Peppers, Marie Roberts and Judy Lavey to his family. Through the years many grandchildren were added and now great-grandchildren.

Vernon was always the happiest in the woods teaching the grandchildren the joys of tending and growing trees. Also, time sitting on his D4 cat, helping Pete.

They say “you can take the man out of the forest, but you can’t take the forest out of the man.”

Funeral March 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Faith Family Christian Center 2203-38th. Ave. Longview Wa. (across from Walmart). Burial at a later date. Donations to Stella Lutheran Chapel