Willis Kilthau

Willis W. Kilthau
April 28th 1944—May 18th 2020
Willis W. Kilthau, born the 28th day of April, 1944, to John and Ollie Kilthau. Willis entered active Navy service the 10th of June 1964. He served as a Navy member in the Vietnam war until June 9th 1970. After service he held many jobs learning many skills. Mainly he worked in the labor industry later retiring from a cabinetry position in Kennewick Washington. Willis had many friends and was always seen as a jokester trying to lighten everyone’s day. Willis is survived by two daughters, Michelle Kilthau and Monica Johnson, and three brothers Larry kilthau, Scott Stump, and Todd Stump. He was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Ollie, and brother LeRoy. Some of his pass times were golfing fishing but especially car shows. Willis passed due to complications at 76 years young with pre-existing heart condition. He passed in his sleep at his home in Longview very peacefully just the way he would have wanted.
Currently there will be a small memorial for Willis’s celebration of life with just his intimate family. Pending a larger celebration to come.
