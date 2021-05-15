March 10, 1954 — March 8, 2021
Willis Arthur Symonds, son of the late Mr. Arthur Richard Symonds and the late Mrs. Bernadine May (Lamie) Symonds, was born on March 10, 1954, in Longview, Wash. He departed his earthly home to be with the Lord for eternity on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sunnyside Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
He grew up and lived in Woodland, Wash., from the age of two until he relocated to Hawaii in 1987, on the island of Oahu. He divided his time between Hawaii and Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Mae (Agdeppa) Symonds; son Ryan Michael Symonds (from his first marriage); daughter Lancia Caterina (Troiano) Hoopai (Brenden Hoopai); daughter Shirley Estrella Troiano; son William Cirilo Symonds; sister Angela (Paul Wilkerson); brother Terry Symonds (Phyllis Symonds); sister Rhonda (Darrell Ferris); and brother Bernie Symonds (Lori Mohler); three grandsons, and one granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life service officiated by Senior Pastor Todd Cloud of Grace Community Church will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heritage Park (7982 Lewis River Road, Ariel, WA 98603). In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
