July 26, 1923 — July 16, 2022

Willie Mae Whitted, a Longview resident since 1946, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 16, 2022, just 10 days shy of her 99th birthday.

Born in Ruth, Mississippi, to George Dodd Beall and Ethel Patrick Beall, she was the second of four children. She had one sister, Dorothy and two brothers, George Henry, and Ellis DeBerry.

Willie Mae met H. Douglas Jones in Gulfport, Mississippi, during World War II when she was a telegraph operator, and he was in the Navy. They were married in 1944. After Doug’s Navy discharge, they moved to Longview, Washington, where they had two sons, Gerald D. and Gregg H. Jones. The couple owned the Jones Insurance Agency until Doug’s death in 1958. Willie Mae continued operating the insurance agency for several years before selling it. After the sale, she worked for almost 30 years as the executive secretary of First Baptist Church. She also served 25 years as memorial chairman for the American Cancer Society, held local and state offices for the Longview Junior Women’s Club, was appointed to the Governor’s Safety Council, served on the Longview Park Board, was an Abernathy Orthopedic Guild charter member, served two terms on the Northwest Baptist Convention board of directors, and was treasurer for the Southwest Washington Baptist Association for 12 years.

Willie Mae married Wallace Whitted, a Monticello Junior High school teacher and coach, in 1961. The couple continued living in Longview where, after retirement, each served in many different capacities with the church, as well as with several charity organizations including St. John’s Center, and FISH.

Willie Mae loved traveling and visited England, Europe, the Holy Lands, the Caribbean islands, Alaska and Hawaii. Most of all, she loved her family. The times her grandchildren visited, and stayed with her, were very special. Her home was always a gathering place for family get togethers, where she loved to cook.

Willie Mae is survived by her children: Jerry (Heather) Jones, Gregg (Janice) Jones; stepchildren: Chris Whitted Rapp (Kyle Rapp), Debra Whitted (Steve Goodwin), and Dena Whitted Roddy; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Willie Mae, Mom, Mimi is, and forever will be, loved and missed.

Donations may be given in her name to The American Cancer Society.

A memorial service will be held at noon August 5 at First Baptist Church in Longview, Washington with internment following at Longview Memorial Park.