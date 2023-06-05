May 24, 1937—May 25, 2023

KELSO—Our one of kind mother, Willie M. Turner, and long time resident of Kelso, Washington, passed away on May 25, 2023. Willie was born on May 24, 1937. She worked at the Monticello Hotel and the state of Washington, as a Certified Caregiver.

She loved to ride her Harley where she felt free! Mom enjoyed laughter, dancing, taking pictures of events and animals and family. Additionally, she was a beautiful artist, where she used her creative talent in oil painting and drawing.

She donated her time with the Abate Club for abused children, and served the Veterans in the Patriot Burial Services.

If you knew her, you knew her hugs and laughter. Truly one of a kind!

She is survived by her sister, Sharon and brother, David, and her five children; Lanny Rae, Rick Rae, Pamela Combs, Cindra McKee and LaVonn Wical. ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. We miss you and love you Mom.

Please join us for her Celebration of Life on Friday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. at the Monticello Hotel