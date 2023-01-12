Aug. 31, 1935—Jan. 5, 2023

Willie James Pruitt, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Castle Rock, WA on January 5, 2023 at the age of 87.

Willie is survived by his wife of 68 years Johnnie Mae Johnson-Pruitt; his son James Pruitt (Ella Lamb); His daughter Carol Wilson (late David Wilson); Granddaughters Angela Wilson (Cole Leppert); Ashley Wilson (Dentin Hendrickson); Jeanna (yovanny); Great Grandaughters Gemma Hendrickson; Gemma’s little sister due in may; Lillian and Courtney; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son David Todd Pruitt (1962-1984); Mother Alva Lee Hunter-Pruitt; Father Herman Pruitt; Sister Loree Newton; Sister Bonnie Parker (Bill); Brother Buddy Hunter; Brother Mack Pruitt (Shirley); Son in law David Wilson; and special brother in law Jack Johnson.

Willie was born in Perry Florida on August 31, 1935 to Alva Lee and Herman Pruitt. Willie was a Korean War Veteran, who joined the U.S Navy in 1952 and was an active member until 1956. Willie served aboard the USS Missouri as well as the USS Indiana battleship, and the USS UTE where he was a part of surveillance and gathering intelligence. Willie was part of the reserve and was honorably discharged August 4 of 1961. While on active duty Willie was awarded for good conduct and national defense. Willie was proud of his time served in the Navy and shared many stories with the family, he loved his country.

Willie married the love of his life on September 11, 1954 in Charlton Georgia, him and Johnnie went on to have three children; James, Carol and David. He was a man of many talents who worked numerous trade jobs, willing to do anything he could to provide for his family. In 1967 he moved his family to Washington to begin working for Weyerhaeuser as a pipe fitter where he retired from in 1996.

Willie was a devout Christian who led a good life and served the lord. He loved his family and made sure everyone knew how proud he was of them. Willie was a great big teddy bear, who was always going out of his way to help anyone who needed it. He loved being outdoors especially out in the garden where he enjoyed growing fresh vegetables for his family to enjoy. He loved to paint and was very artistic. Willie loved animals especially his dog Ann, and was known for spoiling them.

Willie was a problem solver, and his wisdom could not be beat. He instilled many values and lessons into the people that he loved that will be cherished always. He will be missed greatly by his loved ones and anyone who came in contact with him.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 11:00am at Valley Christian Fellowship, Mario Gambaro will officiate.