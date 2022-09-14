June 17, 1999—Aug 24, 2022

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 24, William “Will” Lewis Hogg, 23, of Longview, WA, passed away on the Toutle River by drowning. William was born on June 17, 1999 to Brian Hogg and Karin Kirk. Will attended Kelso Schools, graduating from Kelso High School in 2017. He worked as a millwright at Weyerhauser.

Will was an outdoor sport enthusiast. He loved riding his dirt bike and recently won an award for longest jump at the Oregon dunes. He was just getting started in back country snowmobiling and was looking forward to the upcoming season to increase his skills. Will lived every day to the fullest and on his own terms.

Will was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Philbrook. He is survived by his wife, Mikiah Strouse; and his parents, Brian Hogg, Karin Kirk; his sister, Sara Kirk; grandparents, Glen and Donna Hogg and Maureen Philbrook; in-laws, Sam and Amanda Strouse; brother-in-law, Declan Strouse; brother and sister-in-law, Boden Strouse and Tatumn Straube. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws as well as a large community of friends.

A celebration of Will’s life will be at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 7th Ave. in Longview, WA, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at noon.