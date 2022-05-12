William Watson Dunlap

He met his wife, Barbara Fithian, at the U of M and they began married life at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, then moved to Havre, Missouri to serve with the Air Force at a radar station. He began his career as a logger with Weyerhaeuser Co. in Coos Bay, Oregon, transferring to Longview in 1968. He began as woods superintendent in Kalama, Washington, then his final job as a mill site engineer in Longview. During those years in Longview, Skip served his community at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the Lions Club, the Longview City Council, the American Red Cross, as an AARP tax volunteer, library board member and at sometime a baseball coach. He loved spending time outdoors. Skip was an avid duck hunter, built a couple of boats, made blackberry wine and took his dog for many walks. He and Barbara had many adventures, especially living in Morelia, Mexico, and Granada, Spain, for a time trying to learn Spanish. Family meant the world to him and was a priority. He always was interested in their well being and loved celebrating their successes and supporting them over the rough spots.