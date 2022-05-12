Oct. 1, 1929 — May 6, 2022
William Watson Dunlap, our beloved “Skipper,” passed over the bar May 6, 2022.
He was born October 1, 1929, in Buffalo, New York, to parents, Wallace and Margaret Dunlap. Skip spent his early years living on the shores of Lake Erie on Grosse Ile, Michigan, where he swam, delivered daily papers and hunted ducks in his sneak boat. He attended Culver Military Academy, Williams College and University of Michigan majoring in forestry.
He met his wife, Barbara Fithian, at the U of M and they began married life at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, then moved to Havre, Missouri to serve with the Air Force at a radar station. He began his career as a logger with Weyerhaeuser Co. in Coos Bay, Oregon, transferring to Longview in 1968. He began as woods superintendent in Kalama, Washington, then his final job as a mill site engineer in Longview. During those years in Longview, Skip served his community at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the Lions Club, the Longview City Council, the American Red Cross, as an AARP tax volunteer, library board member and at sometime a baseball coach. He loved spending time outdoors. Skip was an avid duck hunter, built a couple of boats, made blackberry wine and took his dog for many walks. He and Barbara had many adventures, especially living in Morelia, Mexico, and Granada, Spain, for a time trying to learn Spanish. Family meant the world to him and was a priority. He always was interested in their well being and loved celebrating their successes and supporting them over the rough spots.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 65 years; daughters Nell (Mike Pratchenko, deceased) and Peg (Mark Norman) and son Bill (Carla Kotzerke). He leaves seven grandchildren, Abby, Erik, Dan, Alec, Sean, Whitney and Trevor; and four great-grands, Jase, Ben, Will and Dylan.
A celebration of life will be held May 21 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Longview, Washington. Donations in memory of Skip can be made to the Longview Public Library.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.