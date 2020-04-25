William Tromblee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 1920 – April 23, 2020

William F. Tromblee (Bill) passed away on April 23, 2020 just short of his 100th birthday. His family had cheered him on hoping to celebrate that milestone with him, but it wasn't to be. He was claimed by his age and Covid 19.

Bill was born in Sand Point Idaho on May 28, 1920 to his loving parents, William F. Tromblee Sr. and Majorie E. Tromblee. He was the eldest of 2 children and a devoted brother to Delores, helping take care of her throughout her life. They lived in several town around the Northwest eventually settling in Kelso where he finished his schooling.

Bill traveled to Seattle after graduation and worked at Boeing until the attack on the Pearl Harbor when he went down and enlisted in the Navy. He survived on the USS Mission Bay as a Catapult Operator, part of a carrier task force in the Atlantic, until the end of the War.

Coming home after the war, he started working at Long Bell then its subsiding International Paper Co., for 46 years. On Dec 16, 1949 he married Opal I Ball, gaining 2 stepdaughters April Jane and Sharon Sue Hansen.