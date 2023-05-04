LONGVIEW—Survived by wife Patricia, brothers Terry, Patrick, Don, Tim ans Sean Fulton. Sisters Colleen Bouldin and Marjorie Brown. Children Stephanie Hauner, Mike and Lowell Fulton. Extended family Mark Inman, Kristin Phillips, and Tammy Reynolds. nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Community Church 2655 38th AV Longview on May 12 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community House on Broadway 1107 Broadway St. Longview WA 98632