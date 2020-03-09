February 25, 1948 – February 11, 2020

William (Bill) H. Todd age 71 of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away February 11, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview Washington. William was born February 25, 1948 in Bremerton WA., to Herbert and Dottie (Mozzalta) Todd. William attended Central Washington University earning degrees in Business in 1970 and Education in 1976. He was a Special Education Teacher for the Longview School District, where he retired in 2007.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

William was a member of Castle Rock Men’s Ensemble, Lions Club, and a member of Castle Rock UMC he was a member of since 11/9/1980 for 40 years. William enjoyed signing, gardening and was a sports fan. He was a loving, caring supportive man. William got married December 14, 1969 in Suquamish, Washington, to Cathy Currie. Bill and Cathy just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2019.

William is survived by his wife Cathy Todd, sons Ryan (Aruyn) Todd, Joel (Kara) Todd, grandson Timothy Todd, son-in-law Ronald Dahlstrom, mother-in-law Lucy (Doody) Currie, brother Gary (Christine) Todd, brother Dave (Ginelle) Todd. William was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Dorothy Todd, his daughter Julie Todd-Dahlstrom, and his brother Tim Todd.

Memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice or to the Castle Rock United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of William Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.