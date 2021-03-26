William Thomas “Tom” Simpson, 77, passed away March 14, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. He was born January 20, 1943, to Cloe Simpson and Cozie (McCullough) Simpson and raised in Longview and attended Mark Morris High School.

Tom worked in construction and had a great love of fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his sons Tom Simpson, Scott Simpson and Jason Simpson; daughter Lisa Whalley; stepson Wayne Callantine; and best friend and companion Tanya Riley. He also is survived by sister LueAnn (Larry) Ruddell, brother Bud (Brenda) Simpson, and sister-in-law Shirley Simpson. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Adam Tony Simpson, and stepdaughter Wendy Rodriguez. Tom had 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was very much loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.