William Stanley Butler Jr.

April 25, 1958 — June 26, 2022
William Stanley Butler, 64, died Sunday, June 26, in Seattle, Washington, following surgery.
Bill was born April 25, 1958, in Minnesota to Bill and Arlyce Butler. When Bill was 5 years old, the family moved to Kelso, Washington.
Bill was an excellent craftsman and a skilled contractor for many years. Bill had an adventurous soul and loved the outdoors. He had a knack for telling a good story and couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone he knew.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Jillian Rose Butler; his son, Jimmy Butler; his sister-in-law, Tammy; his stepchildren, Amanda and Jason; a brother, Cary; four sisters: Robin, Cindy, Shawnda, and Kristi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Corine; his mother, Arlyce; his father, Bill; and his brother, Brett.
