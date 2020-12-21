William Ray

August 13, 1939—November 6, 2020
Bill died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 6, 2020.
Bill grew up in Kelso, Wash., where he met his wife Sandra (King) of 61 years. Bill knew when they met in grade school that this was who he was going to marry. Together they had five children, Bill (Laura) Ray, Pam (Wally) Graham, Trish (John) Kazeck and Barbara Young. Bill was preceded in death by his son Tim in 2017. He currently has ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bill entered the Navy in 1956 and served onboard ship as a welder until 1960. Bill passed on his love of welding and his work ethic to many people he worked with.
Bill loved to camp, hunt, fish and search for gold in the areas around his home and relax time was spent watching Star Trek.
He taught his children how to live life without being afraid. Thanks Dad! We will see you when we get to heaven!
