William Moore

March 5, 1942 — March 24, 2022

William “Bill” Moore, 80, of Castle Rock passed away at home with his family. He was born to the Rev. Ernest and Fay Moore. Bill was married to his wife, Nancy, for 56 years. He graduated in 1960. Bill was an outstanding athlete. He continued his love of sports by playing for teams such as the Standard Dairy Cheesemakers fastpitch team. Bill loved to watch his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids compete; he didn’t miss an event. Bill retired from the Longview Post Office after 31 years. He enjoyed camping, traveling, watching the Mariners and other sports.

Bill is survived by his son, Jim (Kim); his daughter, Tammy (Dennis); and his son, Dennis (Lisa); grandkids Kattie, Axelson (Amanda), Austin (Sierra), Elizabeth, Shawn (Jewelle), Laken, Seth, and Nakayla; along with great grandkids Tyson, Avery and Deklan; sister Virginia Liasjo; and brothers David (Deanna) and Richard (Ilene) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; and brother Ronald.

The funeral takes place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Church of the Way.

