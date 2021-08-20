William L. Whitten

March 9, 1935 — Aug. 18, 2021
William “Bill” Whitten peacefully passed away surrounded by family at his home at the age of 86 on August 18, 2021.
Bill was born in Kelso, Wash., on March 9, 1935, to Margaret (Luschen) and Leslie Whitten. He graduated from the Toutle Lake’s class of 1953 and built his life in Castle Rock, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Whitten; grandson, Benjamin Whitten; his parents; and his brothers, Leslie Whitten, Walter Whitten, and John Straw.
Bill is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 60 years, Dianne (Gillman) Whitten, of Castle Rock; his children, Michelle and Ed, and Brian and Amy; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Laura (Bert) Martineau.
Bill drove trucks for many years, and enjoyed the people he met along the way. He was a friend to all and known for his sense of humor, storytelling, love for his family, and enjoyment of the outdoors.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home in Castle Rock, Wash. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.
