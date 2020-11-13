December 18, 1944—November 7,2020

William L. ‘Bill’ Fox, Sr., passed away peacefully at his Toledo, Wash., home Saturday November 7, 2020. That morning, Bill was surrounded by his wife of 55 years, his daughter, his grandson and a close family friend.

Bill was born December 18, 1944, in Kelso, Wash., and was the second of three children born to parents Alvy Lincoln and Mary Emily (Pattee) Fox. Growing up, Bill had strong bonds with his brother, sister and other family members. He created many memories with his loved ones through camping, hunting, fishing, sports, music, clam digging and restoring cars.

Bill attended Castle Rock High School. His track and field nickname was “The Flying Fox. ” He set a state record for pole vaulting that was not broken until 1992, the year his grandson was born. Bill also went to state with the wrestling team, and played Varsity football all four years for CRHS. In June of 1964, Bill walked down the aisle to receive his high school diploma alongside his childhood sweetheart, Betty “Sandy” Whitney. The following year, in August of 1965, Sandy walked down the aisle to be with Bill and to start her life as a ‘Fox.’