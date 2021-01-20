William Jackson Bradbury

May 3, 1947—January 1, 2021

William Jackson “Jack” Bradbury, 73, passed away at his home on January 1, 2021, following a lengthy battle with a rare neurological disease called Multi Systems Atrophy. He was a quiet man who always carried pictures of Jesus and his family in his wallet.

Jack was born in Horton, Kansas, to James Robert and Audrey Grace (Earp) Bradbury on May 3, 1947. He grew up in Everest, Kansas and Robinson, Kansas, and graduated from Robinson High School in 1966. A few months before graduation, he met Carol McQueen on a blind date. It was love at first sight and they were married May 2, 1970. In 2020 they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Jack served in the Army National Guard and was a police officer with the Hiawatha Police Department. He graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Basic Training Center in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1971. Jack and Carol moved to Kelso, Washington, to be near Jack’s brothers and families in 1973. He was employed with Reynolds Cable Plant for twenty years until the mill closed, working his way up to a supervisor position. Jack then worked at Weyerhaeuser Pulp & Paper for ten years and later as owner/operator of Mt. Pleasant Transport, hauling RV’s until retiring in 2005.