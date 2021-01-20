 Skip to main content
William Jackson Bradbury
William Jackson Bradbury

May 3, 1947—January 1, 2021

William Jackson “Jack” Bradbury, 73, passed away at his home on January 1, 2021, following a lengthy battle with a rare neurological disease called Multi Systems Atrophy. He was a quiet man who always carried pictures of Jesus and his family in his wallet.

Jack was born in Horton, Kansas, to James Robert and Audrey Grace (Earp) Bradbury on May 3, 1947. He grew up in Everest, Kansas and Robinson, Kansas, and graduated from Robinson High School in 1966. A few months before graduation, he met Carol McQueen on a blind date. It was love at first sight and they were married May 2, 1970. In 2020 they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Jack served in the Army National Guard and was a police officer with the Hiawatha Police Department. He graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Basic Training Center in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1971. Jack and Carol moved to Kelso, Washington, to be near Jack’s brothers and families in 1973. He was employed with Reynolds Cable Plant for twenty years until the mill closed, working his way up to a supervisor position. Jack then worked at Weyerhaeuser Pulp & Paper for ten years and later as owner/operator of Mt. Pleasant Transport, hauling RV’s until retiring in 2005.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, going to flea markets looking for antiques and collectibles, and traveling. For many years the family took annual vacations to Kansas in their RV to visit family, often taking sight-seeing trips along the way and visiting many national parks. Jack and his family spent many weekends at Riffe Lake boating and camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Adam (Annie) of Kelso, Washington, and Mark (Sarah) of Fruitland, Idaho; eight grandchildren, Judah, Selah, Mercy, and Liberty of Kelso, and Saul, Diana, Alex, and Avi of Fruitland; a brother, Wilbur (Laura) of Yuma, Arizona; a sister, Melody of Andover, Kansas; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Deane.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067 Longview, WA, 98632. A graveside service was held January 15, 2021.

