William H. Noteboom

A memorial service for Bill Noteboom, longtime Longview teacher, coach, and dahlia gardener, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Longview Community Church with an informal reception/barbecue immediately following. All are welcome!

As a celebration of Bill’s joy in gardening, feel free to bring a dahlia or any other garden flower to the memorial service. Vases will be provided. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Longview Community Church’s YouTube channel.