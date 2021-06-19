 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William H. Noteboom
0 entries

William H. Noteboom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William H. Noteboom

Celebration of Life

A memorial service for Bill Noteboom, longtime Longview teacher, coach, and dahlia gardener, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Longview Community Church with an informal reception/barbecue immediately following. All are welcome!

As a celebration of Bill’s joy in gardening, feel free to bring a dahlia or any other garden flower to the memorial service. Vases will be provided. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Longview Community Church’s YouTube channel.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News