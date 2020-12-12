William H. Noteboom

Bill was known primarily for being upbeat and taking joy in the little things in life. He used to say the 11th Commandment was “Thou Shalt Not Take Thyself Too Seriously.” He loved to laugh and was at times a big ham, as well as a good sport when teased by his family. In later years he wrote and presented birthday poems that often strained to rhyme but always got a laugh. He liked to sing along to Big Band and Frank Sinatra music, and he and Vel enjoyed dancing with the local groups Harmony Club and Merry Mixers as well as in their living room. He cherished visits to Lynden to see extended family, and to the Oregon Coast to hold the annual Velmemorial family reunion in honor of Vel, who died in 2008. Along with local sports teams, he rooted vigorously for his alma mater WSU, the Trailblazers and the Seahawks. He preferred to pay his bills in person so he could chat with the clerks who processed his checks or bank deposits, sometimes bringing them dahlias. Given his perennially positive outlook, it seemed fitting to his family that he was speaking to the ER hospital staff about his dahlia gardens in the hours before he died.