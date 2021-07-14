 Skip to main content
William H. Noteboom
Celebration of Life

A memorial service for Bill Noteboom, longtime Longview teacher, coach, and dahlia gardener, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Longview Community Church. An informal reception/barbecue immediately following. All are welcome!

As a celebration of Bill’s joy in gardening, feel free to bring a dahlia or any other garden flower to the memorial service. Vases will be provided. Casual summer clothing or WSU and Trail Blazer attire welcomed. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Longview Community Church’s YouTube channel.

