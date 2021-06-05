William H. "Bill" Setters

July 23, 1935 – May 14, 2021

William Henry Setters, 85, of Longview passed away peacefully at home May 14, 2021.

He was born July 23, 1935, in Sprague, Wash., to Walter and Edith (Schell) Setters. Bill graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1954. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957, earning the rank of Specialists 3. He served in the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963, earning the rank of Specialist 4.

Bill was originally a farmer who became a logger, but he found his calling as a longshoreman with ILWU Local 21 from 1967 to 1997. He was an active AA participant for more than 30 years, and a member of Journey Seventh-day Adventist Church, and ILWU Pensioners. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and loved watching football, especially the Cougars and Seahawks. He loved unconditionally, was generous, hard-working and witty.

He married Leeta B. Fowler in Kelso June 29, 1957. She preceded him in death. Also greeting him on the other side were his parents, Walter and Edith Setters; and a son, Mark A. Setters.