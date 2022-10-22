William Govan Maitland, Jr.

Aug. 30, 1936 — Sept. 29, 2022

William (Bill) Govan Maitland, Jr., 86, of Woodland, Washington, peacefully passed away Sept. 29, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington.

Bill was born August 30, 1936, in New York, New York, to William G. and Gladys (Boling) Maitland. He graduated from Greenwich High School in Connecticut in 1954 where he was known as being the “Life of the Party.”

His first job was at the Greenwich Drug Store where he and his lifelong friend, RJ, were “soda jerks.” He then attended Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia for a short time before hitchhiking across the United States for his best friend’s wedding in Oregon. Bill made the Pacific Northwest his home for the remainder of his life.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1960 and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Pfc (E3) in 1961, but continued in the Army Reserve until 1966. In the Army, he worked as a processing photographer which began his long career as a graphic artist in the civilian world. He worked for Hicks-Chatten Photo Engraving Company in Portland, Oregon, from 1968 until it was purchased by The Rono Corporation, from where he retired in 1998.

On Sept. 11, 1962, Bill married Elizabeth (Zan or Liz) Ann McBride in Vancouver, Washington. They had 4 children together while living there. In the early 1970s, they moved the family to a small farm in Battle Ground, Washington. Bill loved living at the farm and that’s where the kids grew up. They were members of Sacred Heart Church there. Bill and Zan divorced in 1983. Bill then moved to Woodland, Washington, where he met his late, longtime partner, Alice Peterson. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) there, where he loved to play cards and made many lifetime friends. Bill was well loved in Woodland and he enjoyed helping others and giving back to the community.

He is survived by his four children, Michaela (Mickey) Maitland (Ted), Christine Davis (Darrin) of Ridgefield, Washington; Catherine Maitland (Jeff) of Boise, Idaho; and John Maitland (Jennene) of Vancouver, Washington. He also is survived by nine grandchildren, Joseph Tufts, Michelle Kretlow (Jason), Ryan Maitland, Colin Neil, Melinda Erickson, Madisyn Frazier, Dylanie Frazier, Aidan Maitland and Abigayle Maitland; two stepgrandchildren, Hanna and Benjamin Jackovich; and five great-grandchildren, Autumn Tufts, Harper Tufts, Henry Tufts, Travis Kretlow and Elizabeth Kretlow.

He is survived by his brother, Paul Maitland (Diane) and their daughter, Melissa Maitland; and numerous other nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his very special friend, Doreen Petersen, who meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime partner, Alice Peterson; and his beloved dog Cody.

Bill will be especially remembered for his sense of humor; his stories; and for his love, compassion and generosity for everyone around him.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Red Barn Woodland, 1605 Caples Road, Woodland. This is an open house so come when you can and please bring your favorite memories and any photos you’d like to share. The event is casual attire and Bill specifically requested “No depressing colors!” Please wear bright or pastel colors in honor of him.

In lieu of flowers and as a tribute to his love of animals, especially of dogs, memorial contributions can be made to “I Paw’d It Forward” or “Second Chance Companions” or the “Humane Society of Southwest Washington.”

The family acknowledges and thanks those who cared for and befriended Bill while he was at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and for the care he received at Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center.