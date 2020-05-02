William Gibbens

Bill Gibbens age 81, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Bill was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Clarence and Marguerite Gibbens. Bill grew up in Nampa, Idaho graduating from Nampa High School where he played football, basketball, baseball and was very active with his high school organizations, including student body vice president. Bill married his high school sweetheart Louise White on August 28, 1960. Bill furthered his education and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Idaho State University in 1964 and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa.

Because of his love for kids, Bill chose a career in recreation. His first day of his new job in Weiser, Idaho included the birth of his first daughter. Bill and his family moved to Longview in 1966 to become the first year-around Recreation Director. He was instrumental in developing programs for the youth, special needs, adults and senior citizens. He became the Parks and Recreation Director in 1983. Bill took great pride in the continued development of the “crown jewel” of Longview, Lake Sacajawea with its 119 different species of trees….all that he knew by name! With over 8,000 trees spread through the city and parks of Longview, it was named Tree City USA in 1984. During his tenure, he was instrumental in building Roy Morse Park, the development of Mint Valley Golf Course and Racquetball/Tennis Courts and opened the McClelland Arts Center and Senior Center. He oversaw the building, budgeting and maintenance of all parks and programs that served the community.