William Gabriel Green

September 1, 1932 — May 27, 2021
William “Bill” was born September 1, 1932, in Castle Rock to George and Bernice (Nagunst) Green. He passed away on May 27, 2021, at the age of 88.
On a blind date, Bill met and later married Mary Louise LaBerge. Together they raised four children: William, Linda, Susan and Steven. The family lived on their farm in Castle Rock where Bill planned and built their family home. He would go on to build two cabins at Mount St. Helens and another at Long Beach for all to enjoy.
Bill worked at Longview Fibre for 39 years. Upon retirement, he and Mary Lou would spend many years traveling with friends taking multiple trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Reno. Their later years were spent closer to home where they looked forward to their weekly trips to the Lucky Eagle.
Between working and farming, Bill spent many happy hours in his workshop, building beautiful furniture and other items that he shared with family and friends. Bill was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his four children: Bill (Denise) Green, Linda (Gary) Pentland, Susie Green, and Steve (Kathy) Green; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou; grandson Jefferey Pentland; parents George and Bernice; brothers George and Paul; and sister Mary.
A private memorial service with family has been planned.
