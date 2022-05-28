William Floyd Pritchett

July 25, 1950 — March 30, 2022

William (Bill) Floyd Pritchett, “Mr. Bill,” passed away at the age of 71 on March 30, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. Bill was a lifelong resident of Cowlitz County.

He was born on July 25, 1950, to Floyd and Margaret Pritchett. He attended schools in the Kelso School District graduating from Kelso High school in 1968. In November 1970, Bill was drafted into the Army and served time in Vietnam. Bill worked at Georgia Pacific most of his years which is from where he retired. Since he retired, he enjoyed his years traveling the United States and riding his Harleys. The last few years he spent his time between Kelso and Mesa.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Pritchett; three children Rebecca Mott, Allison Anderson and Billy Pritchett; 10 grandchildren, Rachel Nokes, Mason Mott, Hannah McDowell, Tanner Anderson, Maddison Anderson, Tatum, Dawson and Harlow Pritchett, and Madeline and Lane Austin; his only great-grandchild, Hazel Rodriguez; four sisters, Theresa Johnson, Rosanne Kinsey, Margaret “Peggy” Connors and Bridgette Carlson; and one brother, James Pritchett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Margaret; and his younger brother, Jeff Pritchett.

There will be a small service for close family and his veteran friends at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington. Later that evening a potluck celebration takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Longview Moose Lodge to celebrate Mr. Bill.