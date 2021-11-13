William Eugene White

April 14, 1934 — Nov. 9, 2021
On the 9th day of November 2021, William E. White, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, and friend went to the be with the Lord.
Bill was born in 1934 in a farmhouse in Morrill, Nebraska. He passed away at home in Castle Rock, Washington, with his family surrounding him. Bill had a long and fulfilled life. His family moved to Longview, Washington in 1944 for his father to work for the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Mill.
Bill met the love of his life, Marlene Elaine Young, in 1951 while attending R.A. Long High School. They have been inseparable ever since. They married in 1955. Bill went into the United States Navy in 1955 and served aboard the USS KNAPP until 1957. The newlyweds moved to San Diego, California, for a time while he served before returning to Longview in 1957, where Bill worked various jobs in the mills.
He went to Lower Columbia College to the learn the trade of mechanics. He worked for Mason Ford and later Columbia Ford with a long career as a mechanic and service writer. After 30 years as a Ford mechanic, he opened his own business in Kelso, Washington, at 42 years old. Five years later, he moved Bill Whites Automotive to his home in Castle Rock where he fixed anything and everything he could. He spent the rest of his life farming, gardening, traveling, and loving his family. He deeply influenced many young people’s lives through being a coach, volunteer, fabulous uncle, and fun grandpa. The lives of his children’s friends were greatly touched just by entering Bill’s and Marlene’s home. Their 70-year love story and love of others had a profound effect on many.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene, of 66 years; son Randy White (Holly); daughters Cheri Houser (Howard) and Debbi Busack (Loren); along with 11 grandchildren, Lukas, Jakob, Shaylynn, Sara, Jesse, Leah, Larissa, Nathan, Matthew, Lydia, Michelle; two great-grandchildren Taylor and Bella; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, siblings, and granddaughter Tiffany.
Viewing is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at Hubbard Funeral Home. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, Washington, with fellowship and a light lunch to follow.
