William Eugene White

April 14, 1934 — Nov. 9, 2021

On the 9th day of November 2021, William E. White, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, and friend went to the be with the Lord.

Bill was born in 1934 in a farmhouse in Morrill, Nebraska. He passed away at home in Castle Rock, Washington, with his family surrounding him. Bill had a long and fulfilled life. His family moved to Longview, Washington in 1944 for his father to work for the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Mill.

Bill met the love of his life, Marlene Elaine Young, in 1951 while attending R.A. Long High School. They have been inseparable ever since. They married in 1955. Bill went into the United States Navy in 1955 and served aboard the USS KNAPP until 1957. The newlyweds moved to San Diego, California, for a time while he served before returning to Longview in 1957, where Bill worked various jobs in the mills.