Jan. 11, 1975—Feb. 14, 2023
LONGVIEW—William “Billy” Duane Watkins Jr. left us unexpectedly, and our hearts are broken as we try to live our lives without him. He was born in Longview, WA on January 11, 1975, to Dr. William D. Watkins and Marlene Mezger-Dewey. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1993 and went on to have amazing work experiences as a cook for the LA Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.
He excelled at cooking and comedy and people radiated to him as he accepted everyone unconditionally and without judgement.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tamala Rae Watkins, Aunt Melinda Walz (Mezger), grandparents Walter and Shirley Mezger, John and Helen Anderson, and Bud Watkins.
He is survived by his parents Dr. William D. Watkins and Marlene Mezger-Dewey (Duane); brothers: Ken (Deonna), and Jim Watkins; sisters: Shari Hynning (Ron), Marcy Gilchrist (Brian); nieces and nephews Jerad (Teryn) Hynning, Kelsey (Stephen) Goodstein, Kendelynn Watkins, and Danielle, Madison and Mackenzie Gilchrist. Bill had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, two grandnephews and one grandniece.
Visit www.longviewmemorialpark.com for his full obituary and details about his celebration of life on March 12th.
