William "Bill" Robert Newman

Dec. 13, 1948—Oct. 14, 2021

William “Bill” Newman was born December 13, 1948, in Longview, Washington, to James and Dorothy Newman. He passed away Thursday October 14, 2021, in Tillamook, Oregon.

Bill graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1967, then went on to the University of Idaho where he graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in forestry. Bill worked for Columbia River Log Scaling and Grading Bureau as a log scaler until his retirement in 2008. He lived most of his life in Longview, raising his children in La Center until they graduated. Bill and Judy moved to Rockaway Beach. After Judy’s passing, he settled in Tillamook. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.

William leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Newman; daughter, Amanda; son, Jonathan (April); brother, James (Liz); grandchildren: Jaelynne, Sadie and Mason; nieces: Jessica (Eric) and Debbie (Brent); great-nieces and great-nephews: Caitlin, Jackson, Samantha, Graham, Chloe and James; his loving partner, Barbara Renteria, and her family, which includes three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; father, James Newman; and brother, Mick Newman.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday October 30, at the Tillamook Senior Center, 316 Stillwell Ave., Tillamook, OR 97141. Please call Barbara at 503-842-8988 for any questions.