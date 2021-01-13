May 19, 1951—January 4, 2021
William (Bill) Jeffrey Leaf, age 69, passed away on January 4, 2021, a victim of Covid 19. He was born on May 19, 1951 to Kenneth and Joy Leaf. Bill graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1969, completed his Associates Degree at Lower Columbia College, and attended Central Washington University. He worked for several employers in his hometown, including Longview Fibre Company and Weyerhaeuser.
In 2017, Bill retired and lived a quiet life at his home in Longview. The last few years, he also acted as a primary caregiver for his parents, who both resided in assisted living. He was content to come watch a game with them, dine with them and keep them company. Bill’s quiet and patient demeanor was such an asset in their care and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He was kindhearted and cared deeply about others, the first to ask how everyone was doing in the family. Bill liked to read—especially about history.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Joy Leaf. He leaves behind two brothers, Kenneth (Dana) Leaf of Longview, and Richard (Joan) Leaf of Gig Harbor, Wash., in addition to an uncle, many cousins, nephews, nieces and great nieces. He will be missed by all of us.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lundsgard and the entire team of Kaiser hospitalists, including the ICU team, at PeaceHealth. They tried so very hard to save Bill.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.
