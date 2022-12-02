 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Bill" J. Schieber

June 8, 1945—Nov. 24, 2022

Bill was born in Olympia, WA. On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, he passed away with his wife and grandchildren by his side at St. Johns Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen, sister Betty Ann, brother-in-law Bart, 3 children, James “Jimmy”/Jen, Tammy/Mark, and Teresa, 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Bill worked for Reynolds for 30 years. Bill enjoyed his westerns and napping with all of his pets surrounding him. He stayed young by fishing and having coffee with his good friends. Bill was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

