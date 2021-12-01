Nov. 15, 1923 — Nov. 25, 2021

William “Bill” H. Parcel, 98, died on November 25, 2021, in Longview. Bill was born November 15, 1923, to Howard and ViRetta (Dyer) Parcel in Des Moines, Iowa. His family moved to Kelso in 1929. He attended Kelso schools and graduated from high school there. In 1942, Bill joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a Hospital Apprentice First Class for four years. On June 22, 1952, he married Nina Kriebel. They spent their entire marriage in Longview and Nina survives him.

Bill worked as a tinsmith for Weyerhaeuser Pulp for 37 years, retiring in 1986. Bill enjoyed woodworking in his shop and taking care of their flowers and yard. He was a member of the Kelso Masonic Lodge No. 94 and a Past Master of Scottish Rites. In addition to Nina, Bill is survived by his sons, Mark Parcel and wife Dana, and Wayne Parcel and wife Debbie of Texas,; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Ernie Parcel; and two sisters, Frances Wheeler and Grace Taylor.

A private inurnment will take place at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice in Bill’s name. Dahl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.