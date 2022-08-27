William "Bill" H. Godwin

April 22, 1934 — Aug. 19, 2022

William H. ”Bill” Godwin, 88, of Kelso, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022. He was born in Kelso, Washington, to Adam and Marceline Godwin and was one of three children. He attended schools in Castle Rock and Battle Ground before graduating from Battle Ground High School in 1952.

Bill went on to serve in the United Stated Marine Corps, reaching the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Hawaii during the Korean war. After leaving active duty, Bill met his perfect soulmate, Jesse, and spent an amazing 66 years in devoted love to one another. Upon their wedding day in 1956, where he instantly gained his first son, David Ledford, and went on to father two more children with Jesse: Brad L. Godwin and Cindy K. Godwin.

After spending some time in California, Bill’s family chose to settle back in Kelso. He joined Reynolds Metal, where he spent the final 25 years of his workforce career, retiring in 1993.

Bill loved his family more than anything and found so much joy watching it grow through the years. He loved to travel, especially with his family. Whether it was wintering in Arizona with the kids or going camping with them and his grandchildren, he always was the constant keeper and creator of lifelong memories. He had many loving and adoring grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known only as “Papa.” Bill loved hunting; taking long and short road trips, especially with his lifelong love, Jesse; and taking his children and grandchildren up into the woods and experiencing all that life was.

Anyone who knew Bill would remark on his incredible ability to induce calm, reason, wisdom and an insight matched by few. He was the voice of reason and dispenser of priceless and lifelong advice. He was a man larger than life to those he loved and to those he knew only in passing, equally. He was equally loved by all, whether you knew him as Bill, Dad, Uncle Bill, or Papa. He was a man of virtue and stature.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Marceline; his sisters, Carol and Rose; his son, Brad; and two of his grandchildren, Baron and Jaime. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jesse; his children, Dave and Cindy; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He will be forever loved, forever remembered and forever missed.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. September 1, 2022 at the Whittle Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington.