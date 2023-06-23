William "Bill" Dowell
July 28, 1940 - June 20, 2023
SEATTLE - We are sad to announce the death of William "Bill" Dowell, who passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, at his home in Seattle, Washington after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born on July 28, 1940, in Rochester, Washington. In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Connie Conzatti, and went on to be the first in his family to graduate college and then law school from the University of Washington. After three years at the King County Prosecutors Office, Bill and Connie moved to Longview where he spent the rest of his career practicing law in firms, private practice and on the bench as a Superior Court Judge before retiring and returning to Seattle with Connie. Along the way, they had three children, Elizabeth (John) Kruse, Nathan and Alexander (Jean), all of whom were proud graduates of R.A. Long High School. A lifelong Husky fan, Bill held season UW football tickets for decades, flew to numerous away games with his sons and son-in law, and was an avid follower of the UW women's softball team. He loved good food, fly fishing, reading (especially the novels of Patrick O'Brien), anything Italian and watching his grandsons play sports. Most of all, he deeply loved his children and grandchildren, Mills, Rowan, Lucca, Leonardo, Atticus and Winston. He was very smart and funny, and often grumpy, but we loved him very much and will miss him so. He is survived by Connie, their children and grandchildren.
