Jan. 4, 1934 — Aug. 21, 2021

William “Bill” Charles Linden of Lacey, Washington, passed away on August 21, 2021, at the age of 87.

Bill was born to Charles N. and Lenore (Killien) Linden on March 4, 1934, in Everett, Washington. He graduated from Everett High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Joan Hensley, on August 1, 1953.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by sons Steve Linden (Carol) of Maricopa, Arizona, and Tom Linden (Lorna) of Tumwater, Washington; his daughter Lori O’Neill (Bob) of Yakima, Washington; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bill enjoyed a 36-year career with Weyerhaeuser, working in Everett, Aberdeen, and Longview. He retired to Brinnon, Washington, on Hood Canal in 1995.

No services are planned at this time.