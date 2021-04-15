William "Bill" Bradley Wilson

September 18, 1935—April 9, 2021
Bill graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Ore. Afterwards he graduated from University Of Oregon in 1957, majoring in History. He was employed with Standard Oil Co of California for 25 years and earned a Master’s Degree in Business from Stanford University during that time.
Bill moved his family to Longview, Wash., in 1971 after leaving Standard Oil and acquiring the Standard Oil Distributorship, merging with Wilcox & Flegal and creating Wilson Oil Inc. He served on George Fox University’s Board of Directors and was instrumental in creating PNE Corp. and was an advisor for DFI of Coos Bay Ore. He had commercial fished during the summer months and ‘filled in’ as a charter fishing boat captain when needed. He had a passion for fishing, all things WWII and his black Labrador dogs. Bill was an active member of the Kelso Elks, Rose Valley Friends Church, and Valley Christian Fellowship.
Bill is survived by his wife of whom he loved deeply for 65 years, Judith Fitzwalter (meeting her while attending high school in Coos Bay Ore.), children Teresa Wilson, Katherine VanNurden and Jeffrey Wilson, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bill had a strong Christian faith and has now joined his Father in Heaven. There will be a celebration of Life service at Valley Christian Fellowship on April 24, 2021 at 1pm followed by a reception.
Flowers or donations may be sent to Valley Christian Fellowship 2911 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632.
