April 17, 1927—July 1, 2020
Beloved Dad, Father and Friend, William (Bill) Arnold Puckett passed in the early hours of July 1,2020 in Bremerton, Washington, in the presence of family.
The son of Pearl B and Margaret Puckett, he was born on April 17, 1927 in Portsmouth, Ohio, where he spent his youth prior to joining the Navy on his 17th birthday. He served for just over 10 years, before retiring in August of 1954 – a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.
William was an active member of the Elks and Eagles, enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren and in his later years was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners watching almost every game throughout the season.
William married Maxine J White on April 28, 1954 in Longview and settled there until moving to Castle Rock in 1964. The two then moved back to the Longview/Kelso area in 1980 and stayed there until relocating to Bremerton in June of 2008. Upon Maxine’s death he moved to Silverdale for 10 years and then entered the Brookdale Montclair Senior Living Facility in Poulsbo in 2018.
William was preceded in death by Maxine, his wife of 53 years, father Pearl, mother Margaret, brothers Robert and Roland, sisters Pauline and Jean and stepson Dale Holcomb.
Bill is survived by son Michael Puckett of Seabeck, WA, daughter Victoria, stepson Gary Holcomb of Rainer, OR, stepson Bill White of Kalama, WA, stepdaughter Linda White Fournier of Longview, WA, and stepdaughter Susie White Madison of Olympia, WA, along with 11 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
Cremation by Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton.
A memorial will be held at the Lone Rock Chapel in Seabeck on July 25th at 1 PM. Both William and Maxine’s ashes will then be spread at sea together.
