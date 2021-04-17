May 31, 1942 — April 11, 2021
William B. Cox was born May 31, 1942, to Pearl and Everett Cox in Tulare, California. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1960. He was wed to Diane M. (Welty) Cox in 1965. Diane passed in June 2015.
William had two children, Paula and Joseph, who survive him. William’s brother EJ Cox and EJ’s wife Joan, reside in Tehachapi, California. His cousin, Jeanne Anika, resides in Covina, California. He has six grandchildren,: Cali, Joseph, Cody, Robert, Elizabeth and Gracie; and one great-grandchild.
William served proudly in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He enlisted in 1960 and served through 1964. He was part of the Air Squadron VAW-13, also known as the Zappers. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Vietnam).
William retired from Century Link in 2004. He lived with his wife Diane in Astoria, Oregon, until 2015. William spent his remaining days in Grays River, Washington. He continued to buy and sell collectibles, swap stories and meet with friends.
William will join his wife, Diane, and rest in peace at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
