December 18, 1977—October 9, 2020
William Albert Irwin IV passed away too early in life on October 9, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Born December 18, 1977 to Jackie and William A. Irwin III. He was a devoted husband of 19 years to Roseann and had two beautiful daughters, Kassidy and Hailey.
Will was an avid sports spectator and an OSU Beaver believer. His greatest memories involved camping, playing pranks, spending time with family and friends and taking any opportunity to hang around a campfire. He would match any dare and entertain any crowd with his larger than life personality and sense of humor.
He leaves behind his wife, daughters, parents, sister and numerous family members. He will be remembered by his boundless love and a generous spirit that he extended to everyone in his life.
