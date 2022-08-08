Willard "Will" Sawyer

April 20, 1945 — Aug. 3, 2022

Will Sawyer passed away August 3, 2022, at the age of 77. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963 from Washington State University in 1968 after a stint in the Navy on the admiral’s staff in Long Beach, California.

He spent his early years at First State Bank and then later at Kaiser Permanente as a marketing manager for the union groups in the Portland area.

His favorite activity was golfing with his high school buddies. In earlier days, he was a star catcher for the fastpitch softball national style teams.

He was a great family man and wife, Mary, was the love of his life. His children include Tanya, Janelle, Heather and Amy; and granddaughter Kailyn.

A celebration of life takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. August 10, 2022, at The Rivershore Bar & Grill in Oregon City, Oregon.

People who would like to make a donation are encouraged to donate to the Oregon Humane Society.