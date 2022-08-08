Willard "Will" Sawyer

April 20, 1945 — Aug. 3, 2022
Will Sawyer passed away August 3, 2022, at the age of 77. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963 from Washington State University in 1968 after a stint in the Navy on the admiral’s staff in Long Beach, California.
He spent his early years at First State Bank and then later at Kaiser Permanente as a marketing manager for the union groups in the Portland area.
His favorite activity was golfing with his high school buddies. In earlier days, he was a star catcher for the fastpitch softball national style teams.
He was a great family man and wife, Mary, was the love of his life. His children include Tanya, Janelle, Heather and Amy; and granddaughter Kailyn.
A celebration of life takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. August 10, 2022, at The Rivershore Bar & Grill in Oregon City, Oregon.
People who would like to make a donation are encouraged to donate to the Oregon Humane Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.