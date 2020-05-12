Willard Evenson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 22, 1946—April 27, 2020

A respected, lifelong resident of Clatskanie, Willard Taylor Evenson II, passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on April 27, 2020. He was 73.

Willard was born in Palo Alto, California, to Edvard and Emma Ruth Evenson (Ammons) while his father was attending college.

Willard grew up in Clatskanie and not long after graduating from high school, joined the Navy, serving from 1966 to 1970. He was a Communications Specialist on the USS Hector. It was during his time in the service that he met and married Helen Margaret Johnson. After completing his military duty, he and Helen moved back to Clatskanie where they raised their family.

He joined his father and brother in the family logging business, starting out setting chokers, then timber felling, driving log truck and eventually managing the trucking. Willard also held several officer positions through the years with Evenson Timberland Agency and Evenson Logging Company.

After the death of his wife, Helen, Willard married Belinda Tuttle on December 12, 2012.