Willard Eugene “Gene” Hall

July 21, 1930—December 11, 2019

Today would have been Gene’s 90th birthday. Instead of celebrating with him, we celebrate his life and all the cherished moments we spent with him.

Gene passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by Margo, his wife of 55 years, five children, and 10 grandchildren.

Ever dedicated, protective, and thoughtful Gene held his family close in heart. He was talented at many things from being able to fix anything around the house, to creating beautiful pieces out of wood, to turning every backyard he had into a lush mini park. We have fond memories of falling asleep with him playing his trumpet well into the night.

Gene was an avid runner and later in life enjoyed walking around Lake Sacajawea, greeting his fellow walkers. We have dedicated a strong Mossy cup Oak tree to him overlooking his beloved lake where he drew inspiration.

Having grown up in Florida and served in the Navy, Gene had a deep love for the ocean and will be laid to rest there, in a private family service. Gene will be remembered by his family and friends for his compassion, strength, kindness, integrity, wit, wisdom, and love.

We will forever miss his dancing sky blue eyes and his slight southern drawl. He made every life he touched better and will always remain in our hearts.

