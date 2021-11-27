Wilkie Elvin "Bill" Dunn

Willkie Elvin “Bill” Dunn of Kalama, Washington, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 97. Even though his failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.

Bill was born in Holy Neck, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Campbell Dunn and Wilkie Laurenda Simons; his first wife, Catherine; one sister and five brothers. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Dianne Ogden-Harris; his son, David of Fair Oaks, California; and several step-children and grandchildren. Bill was best remembered by many of his family and friends as a kind, fun loving guy; a gentleman with humor and grace; and that he always had a mischievous twinkle in his eyes.

Bill began his military career in the US Navy in 1942 and retired in 1972. During World War II, Bill served as a naval aviation structural mechanic assigned to various naval aircraft supporting bombing missions. After WWII ended, he was assigned as a naval aviation crewman to the Anti-Submarine Squadron VS-25, awarded “Plank Owner” on the newly commissioned USS Bairoko, in which he served in a multitude of supporting anti-submarine air missions and made several historic naval navigational crossings during both WWII and the Korean War. Bill served 15 years at sea. After the war was over, Bill transferred into the Naval Reserves training recruits at the Naval Recruit Center in San Diego, California, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer, CPO-E7. Bill served in Civil Service as an aviation mechanic stationed at McClellan Air Force Base upon retiring from the Navy.

After retiring from civil service, Bill moved to Washington in 1982, and became co-owner of the Camp Kalama Campground with his wife, Carol. While in Kalama, he also worked at The Home Depot and was an active member of the Masons, Shriners, Eastern Star, and the Masonic Camping-RV Travelers. During his 37 years of marriage to Carol, they traveled all around the United States visiting family and friends.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kalama Community Center, 216 Elm St, Kalama, Washington. All guests will be required to wear facial coverings “masks” during the service. After the service, all visitors are welcome to stay for a potluck and a celebration of life.