Wilbur Carl Bradbury, 78, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away December 16, 2022 after a short 3 week battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Wilbur was born June 26, 1944 in Horton, Kansas, to Bob and Audrey (Earp) Bradbury. He grew up in NE Kansas, graduating from Robinson High. Wilbur was in the U.S. Army serving in Hawaii and Vietnam. He married Laura Schweger on 9/20/69. Wilbur worked for Reynolds Metals Cable plant, as a machinist, from 10/69 to the early ‘90’s when the plant closed. He worked for his brother Deane, at Bradbury and Son’s Paving, doing maintenance. He also drove truck for Sherman Bro’s as an owner/operator, retiring in ‘04. He took pride in the total restoration of his 1980 Prevost Bus. He and Laura enjoyed touring the States and visiting family and friends across the country. They built a home in Yuma, AZ, in 2017, but continued to travel up until the time of his cancer diagnosis. He loved traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, meeting new friends on the road, traveling to bus rallies, his bus community and exploring the rock formations in Utah and Arizona. He truly felt humbled by the love, support and prayers after his diagnosis. He kept a smile and his great sense of humor until the very end with his family, friends and nursing staff. As Wilbur would joke and say: What’s not to love??!! He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.